Truist Securities Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $24.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 59,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.