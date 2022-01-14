Truist Securities Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.
Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 596.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
