Truist Securities Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRK. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 596.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

