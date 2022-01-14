Truist Securities Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.