Truist Securities Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $88.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $81.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of BERY opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

