Truist Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

GPK opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 93,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

