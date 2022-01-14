Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,565 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

