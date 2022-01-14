Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Arcosa worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 14.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

