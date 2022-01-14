Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

