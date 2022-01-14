Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Cannae worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in Cannae by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,993,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

