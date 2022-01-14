Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $18.25 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

