TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

