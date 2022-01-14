TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.53. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,650. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.56 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38.

