TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Trex by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. 12,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,368. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

