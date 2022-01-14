Tri Pointe Homes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

