Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TTTPF opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

