Tredje AP fonden Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 54.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ecolab by 56.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.83. 6,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

