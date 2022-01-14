Tredje AP fonden Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

MTCH stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $122.14. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,029. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

