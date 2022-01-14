Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.69. 6,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,947. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.27 and its 200 day moving average is $455.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.