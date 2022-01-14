Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,427. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

