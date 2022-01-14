Tredje AP fonden Buys New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,589. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

