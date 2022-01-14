Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.36 and its 200 day moving average is $231.22. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.64.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

