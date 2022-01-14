TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $46.65

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $45.29. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $652.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $108,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

