TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNW. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.71. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

