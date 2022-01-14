TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNW. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.
Shares of RNW stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.71. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.84.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
