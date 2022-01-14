TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,569. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

