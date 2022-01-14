Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $201.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in four of the last five quarters. The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. On the flip side, product and service diversity puts Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.79.

TT stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

