Tranchess Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.78 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $99.64 million and approximately $32.78 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,682.21 or 0.99962977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00088173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032846 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.27 or 0.00761790 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,122,971 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

