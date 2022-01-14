Traders Buy Large Volume of Cazoo Group Call Options (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 18,444 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the typical volume of 1,940 call options.

Shares of CZOO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.88. 22,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,574. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at $171,673,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,540,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

