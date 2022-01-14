Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a C$200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TXP opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.28 million and a PE ratio of 402.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

