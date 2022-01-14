TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

TTE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 52,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

