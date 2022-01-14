Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,541 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 656,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 102.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

