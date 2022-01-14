Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,154 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

