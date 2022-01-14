Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.36 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.