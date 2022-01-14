Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Pretium Resources worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,808,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 365,604 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

