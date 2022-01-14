Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $92.62 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

