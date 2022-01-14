Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.21

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $12.52. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 24,696 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

