Tokenbox (TBX) Market Capitalization Hits $211,554.49

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $211,554.49 and approximately $3,048.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

