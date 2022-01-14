TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Down 81.3% in December

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TLG Acquisition One stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. TLG Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

