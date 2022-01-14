Tierion Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars.

