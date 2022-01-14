Tidal Finance Price Down 0.3% This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $202,714.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

