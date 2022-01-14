ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.17. 13,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 747,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock worth $34,892,748 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $124,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

