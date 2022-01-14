Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRI opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

