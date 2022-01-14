TheStreet Lowers Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVO. Stephens cut their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Mission Produce stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.14. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 175.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 215,441 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

