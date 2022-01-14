Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $600.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

