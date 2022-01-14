The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 292,373 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

