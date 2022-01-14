The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,326. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

