The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

