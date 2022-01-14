The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

