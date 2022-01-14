The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

