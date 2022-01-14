The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 12,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,360. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

