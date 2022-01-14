The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SGPYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 12,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,360. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
