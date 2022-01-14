The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 38.2% over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The RMR Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

